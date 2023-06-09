Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 10,112 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,112 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $608,540.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,762.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,037 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,445,585.18.

On Friday, May 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 13,134 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $788,434.02.

On Thursday, April 27th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,768 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $1,429,645.20.

On Tuesday, April 18th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 74,054 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,092,224.04.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $61.77 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $71.04. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2,303.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

