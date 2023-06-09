Insider Selling: HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Sells $47,607.56 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director James Laplaine sold 4,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $47,607.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at $118,038.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The company has a market cap of $29.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $175.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.47 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on HireRight from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HireRight by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 243,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

