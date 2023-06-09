Insider Selling: HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Sells $47,607.56 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director James Laplaine sold 4,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $47,607.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at $118,038.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
HireRight Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The company has a market cap of $29.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 0.17.
HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $175.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.47 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HireRight by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 243,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.
HireRight Company Profile
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HireRight (HRT)
- 3 Mid Caps You Haven’t Heard Of But Need To Know About
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.