Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Sells 511 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) EVP Blake Russell sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $81,157.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,494,219.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blake Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

On Thursday, May 18th, Blake Russell sold 626 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $101,293.06.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $168.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.61. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,584,000 after acquiring an additional 27,714 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,832,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,391,000 after acquiring an additional 398,397 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,309,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,179,000 after acquiring an additional 112,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 880.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after buying an additional 849,384 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NXST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.40.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.