Insider Selling: PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells $27,756.00 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $27,756.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 172,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PC Connection Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $45.85 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $56.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.76.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PC Connection in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 55.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

