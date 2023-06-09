Insider Selling: Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells $59,358.60 in Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 23,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $59,358.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,555,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,119,416.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 24,798 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $62,490.96.

On Friday, May 19th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 39,353 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $103,104.86.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 59,719 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $160,046.92.

On Monday, May 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 51,256 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $136,340.96.

On Friday, May 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 243,162 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $693,011.70.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 35,887 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $108,378.74.

Redwire Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:RDW opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. Redwire Co. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $162.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 530.39% and a negative net margin of 65.08%. The company had revenue of $53.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Redwire Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDW. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Redwire by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Redwire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Redwire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Redwire by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Redwire by 719.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Redwire in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

About Redwire

(Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

