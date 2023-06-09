Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Major Shareholder Sells $166,414.26 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) major shareholder Developments L.L.C. Ddk sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $166,414.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,605,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,942,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Developments L.L.C. Ddk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Developments L.L.C. Ddk sold 17,500 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $177,275.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Developments L.L.C. Ddk sold 3,158 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $33,159.00.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

SKYT opened at $9.56 on Friday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.80 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 58.38% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SkyWater Technology during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 62.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 17,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

