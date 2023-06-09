Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Sells 1,212 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $53,194.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 13th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $249,705.00.
Sprout Social Price Performance
Sprout Social stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.91. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $74.07.
SPT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
