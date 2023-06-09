Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Sells 1,212 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $53,194.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $249,705.00.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Sprout Social stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.91. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $74.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 5.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.