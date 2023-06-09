Insider Selling: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CEO Sells 10,105 Shares of Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $535,767.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,847.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher John Killoy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

On Wednesday, June 7th, Christopher John Killoy sold 10,105 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $535,767.10.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGR traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $52.30. 19,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,757. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average is $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $926.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.51. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $67.24.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $149.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.80 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.