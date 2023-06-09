Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2023

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRGet Rating) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,194. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.26. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIR. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 291,785 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.