Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,194. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.26. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIR. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 291,785 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Stories

