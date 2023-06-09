Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

In related news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $66,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,039 shares in the company, valued at $880,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $475,066.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,260.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $66,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,679,705 shares of company stock valued at $175,126,368. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the first quarter worth approximately $2,294,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at $1,780,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAS stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 187.80 and a beta of 1.73.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. Analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.