Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science
In related news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $66,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,039 shares in the company, valued at $880,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $475,066.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,260.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $66,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,679,705 shares of company stock valued at $175,126,368. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Price Performance
Shares of IAS stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 187.80 and a beta of 1.73.
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. Analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integral Ad Science (IAS)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.