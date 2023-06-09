Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE IDN opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.61. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36.

Intellicheck ( NYSE:IDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 20.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the third quarter worth $314,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 10.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

