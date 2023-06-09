Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TILE. Longbow Research raised Interface from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Interface from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Interface Price Performance

TILE stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.50 million, a P/E ratio of 88.78 and a beta of 1.90. Interface has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Interface had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Interface will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Institutional Trading of Interface

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 58.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Interface by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Interface by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Interface by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 59,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Interface by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Featured Stories

