International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Trading 1.1% Higher

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.92. 1,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

International Distributions Services Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Distributions Services Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.