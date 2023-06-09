Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Gap Up to $8.20

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $8.48. Intuitive Machines shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 222,770 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LUNR shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Intuitive Machines from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNR. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth $2,549,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth about $2,430,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. CPMG Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,270,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth $1,620,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

