iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,177,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $90,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

