iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 463,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 322,837 shares.The stock last traded at $25.05 and had previously closed at $24.97.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 818.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

