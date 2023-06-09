iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $103.57

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $103.57 and last traded at $103.52, with a volume of 16976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.83.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $854.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

