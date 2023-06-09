iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Lowered by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $107.69. The stock had a trading volume of 868,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,322. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.47. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.