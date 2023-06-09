Jefferies Financial Group Increases Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $14.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLTR. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of PLTR opened at $15.19 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.79.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,056,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,056,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,867,874 shares of company stock valued at $26,064,322. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219,247 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,395,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

