Jefferies Financial Group Raises Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $293.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $256.45.

STZ stock opened at $244.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.17 and its 200 day moving average is $229.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -698.03%.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

