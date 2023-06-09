JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 15,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,307,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,051,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 6th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $513,200.00.
- On Monday, May 8th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00.
- On Monday, April 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $310,500.00.
JFrog Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $24.96 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of JFrog
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JFrog (FROG)
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
- Will NIO Partake In China’s Economic Awakening?
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.