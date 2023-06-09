JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 15,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,307,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,051,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $513,200.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $310,500.00.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $24.96 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of JFrog

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

