Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.
JOBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 26,215 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $109,316.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,975.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 129,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $696,853.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 26,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $109,316.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,975.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,922 shares of company stock worth $1,132,320. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.
NYSE JOBY opened at $6.26 on Friday. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $7.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.58.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.
