Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

JOBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 26,215 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $109,316.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,975.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 129,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $696,853.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 26,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $109,316.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,975.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,922 shares of company stock worth $1,132,320. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 27,114 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 281.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 368.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JOBY opened at $6.26 on Friday. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $7.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.