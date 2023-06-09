Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 11 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $2,481,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Up 0.1 %

Booking stock opened at $2,647.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,638.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2,408.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,786.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

