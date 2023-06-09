Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 211 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $162.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

