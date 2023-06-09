Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 219 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 148,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,432,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 65,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $139.84 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.11.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

