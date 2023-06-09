Johnson Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.69. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

