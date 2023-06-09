Johnson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $94.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $96.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average is $89.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

