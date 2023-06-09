Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 302 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,691,122,000 after acquiring an additional 476,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,764,000 after buying an additional 403,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after buying an additional 1,579,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,863,000 after buying an additional 32,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $101.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.90 and a 200-day moving average of $109.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 847.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Articles

