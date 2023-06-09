Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 378 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth about $143,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. StockNews.com cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Crown Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CCK opened at $83.80 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.76.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Stories

