Johnson Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV opened at $99.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.62. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

