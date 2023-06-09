Jonathan E. Lim Purchases 100,000 Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Stock

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan E. Lim acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,396,216 shares in the company, valued at $50,589,594. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Erasca Trading Up 8.5 %
Shares of ERAS stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Erasca, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on ERAS. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Erasca from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Erasca from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
