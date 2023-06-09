Kaman Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Kaman has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Kaman to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.3%.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of KAMN opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.97. Kaman has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $38.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Kaman by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Kaman by 882.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kaman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.