Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given New $250.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRTX. Mizuho increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $323.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $275.44.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $233.82 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $93.47 and a one year high of $278.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.36.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,100.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,100.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,860. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,606,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,869,000 after buying an additional 551,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,289,000 after buying an additional 453,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after buying an additional 448,871 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 694,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,277,000 after buying an additional 412,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,198,000 after buying an additional 398,898 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

