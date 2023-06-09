Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.93

Kier Group plc (LON:KIEGet Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.93 ($0.87) and traded as high as GBX 82.30 ($1.02). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 81.30 ($1.01), with a volume of 296,975 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities dropped their price target on Kier Group from GBX 180 ($2.24) to GBX 150 ($1.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

The stock has a market cap of £362.40 million, a PE ratio of 1,624.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

