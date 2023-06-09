Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,804 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $38,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KNX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after buying an additional 84,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,138,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,920,000 after buying an additional 177,233 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,073,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,382,000 after buying an additional 82,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $57.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,220 shares of company stock worth $3,974,053 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

