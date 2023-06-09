Kokoswap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $41,003.62 (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kokoswap has a market cap of $97.54 million and approximately $41,003.62 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

