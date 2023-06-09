Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) VP Joseph P. Dowd Sells 15,265 Shares of Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $479,626.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:KOP opened at $33.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $687.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.83. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.50 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KOP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koppers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,605,000 after buying an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,219,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,594,000 after purchasing an additional 145,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Koppers by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,090,000 after purchasing an additional 72,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Koppers by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 577,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 74,015 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

