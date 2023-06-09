Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KHC. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.79.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.19 on Monday. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

