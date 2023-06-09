Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Shares Bought by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 549,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,462 shares during the period. Lakeland Industries comprises approximately 1.7% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 7.51% of Lakeland Industries worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 511.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LAKE stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,503. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $99.20 million, a P/E ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

About Lakeland Industries

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing.

Further Reading

