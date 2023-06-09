Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 17,400 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $354,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,333,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,181,580.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,024 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $85,268.56.

On Friday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,648 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $34,937.60.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $212,200.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,352 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $387,817.20.

On Friday, April 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 18,449 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $418,054.34.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,879 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $87,083.55.

On Thursday, April 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $65,370.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $436,600.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,837 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $39,330.17.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,260 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $74,980.00.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LEGH opened at $21.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $513.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 27.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

