Lewis Cirne Sells 15,000 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $1,041,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,115,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,149,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
- On Monday, May 8th, Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,590.36, for a total transaction of $23,855,400.00.
- On Thursday, April 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $1,096,200.00.
New Relic stock opened at $68.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.18. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $86.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,684,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,167,000 after purchasing an additional 105,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,607,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,211,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,117,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,512,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,947,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,631,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.
New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
