Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.89.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $129.15 on Tuesday. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $146.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.37%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

