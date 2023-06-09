Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $26.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 19.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 20,838 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 9.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth about $308,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.