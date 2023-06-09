Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.
Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $26.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97.
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
