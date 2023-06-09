Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Insider Sells $40,384.00 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) insider Novelette Murray sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Novelette Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

On Monday, June 5th, Novelette Murray sold 400 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $6,424.00.

Liquidity Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 528.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 37.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.