Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $461.06. 194,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,789. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.25. The firm has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

