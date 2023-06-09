Loop Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Loop Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $250.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Dollar General from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised Dollar General to a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.14.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DG opened at $155.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a one year low of $153.81 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.13.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 42.5% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 443,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,435,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile



Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

