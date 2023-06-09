Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Citigroup

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $413.22.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $354.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.53. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $258.79 and a 52 week high of $389.06.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.