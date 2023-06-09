MAGIC (MAGIC) 1-Day Volume Hits $25.13 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00003226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAGIC has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. MAGIC has a total market capitalization of $185.01 million and approximately $25.13 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,790,834 tokens. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions ()

Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:

Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

MAGIC Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

