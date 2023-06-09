Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $22.33 million and $47,419.18 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019530 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00023318 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00015493 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,483.48 or 0.99985858 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000064 USD and is down -4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $37,225.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.