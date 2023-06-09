MARBLEX Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.24 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $49.67 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00003430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MARBLEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,798,906 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,665,200 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,798,906 with 54,665,199.50485174 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.8933171 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,313,403.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MARBLEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARBLEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.